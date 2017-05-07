Rantoul author's book captures top honors

- Our Sites
SOUTH DAKOTA — A Rantoul author has won the top award for his children’s book.
Kenny Chumbley, who wrote “The Green Children” with his co-author Jim McGuiggan, is the recipient of the 2017 Enchanted Page Award, the Literary Classics International Book Award for children’s storybook. The book was illustrated by the Russian artist Nadya Ruvinsky
Selected from submissions by entrants around the globe, the honorees are recognized for their contributions to the craft of writing, illustrating and publishing exceptional literature for a youth audience. In this highly competitive industry the books represent the foremost in literature in their respective categories.
“The competition this year was tremendous, and we congratulate all honorees for their outstanding and inspiring work,” a release from the awards site reads.
All Silver, Gold and Top Honors award recipients are invited to attend a writers’ conference, awards ceremony, formal gala and other related events in Rapid City, S.D., to be held in conjunction with the Great American Book Festival, Labor Day Weekend, 2017.
Literary Classics, an organization dedicated to furthering excellence in literature, helps to promote classic literature that appeals to youth, while educating and encouraging positive values in the impressionable young minds of future generations.
Judging is based upon the criteria set forth by Literary Classics’ highly selective awards committee which honors books promoting character, vision, creativity and learning, through content which possesses key element found in well-crafted literature.
The Literary Classics judging committee is comprised of experts with backgrounds in publishing, writing, editing, design, illustration and book reviewing. To learn more about Literary Classics, visit the website atwww.literaryclassicsawards.com.
To order Chumbley’s book, visit Amazon.com or prairie-papers.com.
