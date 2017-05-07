Peace Lutheran Church sets vacation Bible school

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
THOMASBORO — Peace Lutheran Church will hold vacation Bible school for children ages 4-12.
The VBS will be held from 6-8 p.m. July 17-21.
The theme is “Barnyard Roundup — Jesus Gathers Us Together.”
Preregistration is available on Facebook @ Peace Lutheran Church-Thomasboro or the day of registration at church.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.