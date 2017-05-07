Downtown mural program to expand in scope

RANTOUL — Rantoul’s chamber of commerce executive director calls it “going back to the drawing board.”

In a good way.

Plans for creating one mural downtown have mushroomed.

Organizers for the Rantoul downtown mural project now intend to have murals painted on at least five local buildings.

Chamber head Kellie Wahl said more business owners have stepped forward to indicate they would like a mural created on their properties.

“I have permission for five buildings right now, and I’m waiting for two more to come through,” Wahl said.

The additional interest means the start of the project, which was expected to commence this spring, will be pushed back a month or so. But Wahl said it will still happen this year.

The first mural will still be drawn on the west side of Thiel’s Consignments at the southeast corner of Sangamon and Kentucky avenues. But that mural will have company as additional ones bloom to life in years to come.

Part of the delay is due to the need for a change in the artwork design.

“Instead of doing it to fit on one building site, ... we can now expand to multiple places so we can create a walkable downtown space,” Wahl said.

The original plans were to highlight six focus points — industry, agriculture, education, Chanute history, local history and veterans — on the first mural. How those focus points will be spread out now remains to be determined.

“We will just find a better way to express it, find a different design,” Wahl said. “It’s just taking the pieces that we have and figuring out the best way to tell the story.”

Subcategories will also be included such as railroad history, representation of area schools and the Tuskegee Airmen, who got their start at Chanute.

“We have such a rich heritage and history here that finding a way to express that and keeping everyone happy is the hard part. We know that’s kind of an impossibility,” Wahl said.

The chamber official sees the development not as a hindrance but as a better opportunity than that which was originally presented.

“It’s wonderful to see the business owners become involved at this point. I think that after the first mural goes up, then we’ll see a rise in fundraising, too,” Wahl said.

Two meetings were scheduled to gauge interest in being involved in the mural project — the public is being invited to participate, not just established artists. (Someday people can tell their children, “I did that,” Wahl said.)

Organizers took comments from those meetings and comments from the downtown business meetings to come up with an expanded scope for the mural project.

Village trustees and school board members have also provided input.

Wahl said donors will be contacted and updated on the process.

That includes how the donors’ family, business or organization will be recognized.

Wahl said none of the money raised for the mural project has been spent. The purchase of needed supplies is ongoing.

Laura Billimack, who heads the art department at Rantoul Township High School, will continue to work actively with mural project organizers.

Wahl said the creation of additional murals might convince additional muralists/artists to become involved.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

