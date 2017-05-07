Home » News » Living

Church Women United set adult clothing giveaways

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 2:32pm | The Rantoul Press

RANTOUL — Due to the large number of donations of summer clothing, Church Women United will hold a second annual adult clothing giveaway, open to the public on successive Saturdays.

The giveaways are scheduled from 9-11 a.m. July 15 and 22 at Bethany Park Christian Church, 1401 E. Grove Ave. in Rantoul.

 

