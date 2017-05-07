76th annual Fisher Fair runs July 11-15

Fisher Fair queen contestants are shown with 2016 winner Kalista Lutes. Pictured are, from left, Shelby North of Champaign, Lutes, Taylor Crowley of Mahomet and Emma Carmien of Dewey.

FISHER — Every year organizers for the Fisher Fair try to roll out new events to keep the fair fresh. Having run for 76 years, that’s a lot of events. This year, new to the fair is a wine- and beer-tasting party.

Two area wineries and a Mahomet bar will host the event set for 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in the commercial building. Tickets will be sold, and the first 100 customers will receive a free wine glass.

The fair runs Tuesday, July 11, (Military Day and Queens Night) to Saturday, July 15, (Senior Citizens Day).

A popular event that was started last year will return. There will be music every night in the commercial building.

“While the vendors are in there selling their goods, people can sit down and listen, enjoy the music and all the good food,” Jill Hardesty, fair board president, said.

Also back by popular demand is the T Bar Rodeo Friday, July 14. The 7 p.m. event will be followed by a concert by the Feudin’ Hillbillys on the track.

“We had a great crowd that night,” Hardesty said of last year’s rodeo, adding that the rodeo and car demolition derby are two of the fair’s most popular events. The demo derby, scheduled from 6-10 p.m. July 15, will be the final event of the fair and will feature several divisions ranging from small car to two-wheel and four-wheel drive trucks and a wired class.

Hardesty hopes the rain holds off for the first time in three years for the tractor pull, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12. The event has been cancelled the last two years because of wet weather.

“There’s a certain group of people that like the tractor pull,” Hardesty said. “We are (offering) a Classic class this year, which is a little bit slower, and they don’t produce a lot of smoke or anything.”

The tractor pull will also include several other categories.

There will be no shortage of music at the fair with groups or solo acts performing each day. Three acts are on tap for the final day.

Ending the first day of the fair July 11 will be a fair staple — the Miss Fisher Fair Queen pageant and Little Miss Pageant. Three contestants are vying for the fair queen title, and 14 for Little Miss.

Fair queen contestants are Shelby North, Taylor Crowley and Emma Carmien.

Little Miss contestants are Piper Brazelton, Jordynn Huskisson, Hylah Brooks, Gabriella Tarter-Jarboe, Addilyn Bent, Isabella Ponton, Kyndall Cox, McKenzie Miller, Emmyrson Pentii, Adelynn Lindsey, Lucy Edwards, Alexis Dickerson, Lilianna Friant and Torrie Freeman.

Hardesty, who has served as fair board president the past five years and fair board member 20 years before that, looks forward to those few days in July when the fair is operating.

“That’s what I live for all year long,” Hardesty said.

She has seen the fair change during the years, but it has remained successful and active in the area.

“The community, they’ve always supported us,” Hardesty said. “But now it’s their voice also helping us get the word out about the fair,” which she said is “a pretty common summertime activity.”

“Our guests that come to the fair say they wouldn’t miss the fair for the world and ‘We go on vacation after the Fisher Fair.’ Their loyalty to help maintain (the fair) means the world to us.”

Hardesty said “well over 300 people” volunteer to help at the fair annually — working at the gate, the track and numerous other activities.

“We so appreciate their support, and it makes a big difference,” Hardesty said.

She estimated about 10,000 people visit the fair each year.

Another change has been the number of local livestock exhibitors. Because fewer farmers raise livestock, the fair has to pull from a wider area for entries.

