2017 Fisher Fair schedule

FISHER — Schedule for the 76th annual Fisher Fair:

Tuesday, July 11 — Military Day and Queens Night (free admission to anyone showing a military ID)

1-3 p.m., bingo in Glades Hall

4-10 p.m., commercial building open

5 p.m., junior rabbit show registration, livestock barns

5-8 p.m., entries accepted in exhibit building

6 p.m. junior rabbit show, livestock barns

6 p.m., Fisher Amvets Post No. 52 color guard, grandstands

6-9 p.m., concert in commercial building by Bellflower Country Opry

7 p.m., Miss Fisher Fair queen pageant and Little Miss pageant, grandstands

Wednesday, July 12 — Ehler Brothers Day/Children’s Day

8-10 a.m., entries accepted in exhibit building

9 a.m., sheep and beef entries taken in livestock barns

9 a.m., children’s games begin, commercial building.

10:15 a.m., bike giveaway, commercial building

11:15 a.m., Gifford State Bank pedal tractor pull, Glades Hall

1 p.m., exhibit building judging. (The building will be closed during judging)

1-3 p.m., bingo in Glades Hall

4-9 p.m., exhibit building open (after judging is completed)

5 p.m., Fisher Amvets Post No. 52 wing night, Amvets food stand (until sold out)

4-10 p.m., commercial building open

6-10 p.m., Swyear Amusements on the Midway

6 p.m., IPA and ITPA tractor pulls — 5,800 modifieds, 6,000 super stock tractors and 4WD gas trucks, classic, farm stock and pro farm

6-9 p.m., concert in the commercial building — Alexandra Kay

Thursday, July 13 — giveback admission night and $2 rides on the Midway. (Admission $2 or five food items per person or 10 per family)

8 a.m., open sheep show, livestock barns

2-9 p.m., exhibit building open

4-10 p.m., commercial building open

4-8:30 p.m., blood drive; enter near the south gate of the fairgrounds. Donors earn free admission to the fair.

5-8 p.m., bingo in Glades Hall

6-10 p.m., Swyear Amusements on the Midway

6 p.m., Power Wheels demolition derby for children, grandstands (ages 4-5 and 6-8)

6-9 p.m., concert in the commercial building — Barry Cloyd

7 p.m., lawn mower demolition derby, grandstand area

Friday, July 14

8 a.m., open horse show, grandstands

1 p.m., Boer goat show, livestock barns

2 p.m., bingo in Glades Hall

2-9 p.m., exhibit building open

4-10 p.m., commercial building open

5 p.m., until sold out, Fisher Amvets Post No. 52 fish fry, Amvets food stand

6-10 p.m., Swyear Amusements on the Midway

7 p.m., rodeo, grandstands. Afterward, concert by the Feudin’ Hillbillys on the track.

Saturday, July 15 — Senior Citizen Day (all seniors age 60 and older enter free before 4 p.m.)

8 a.m., open beef show, livestock barns

8 a.m.-noon, 5K run/walk, beginning at Glades Hall/fairgrounds; awards ceremony after the race.

9 a.m.-8 p.m., commercial building open

10 a.m.-noon, pick up exhibit building entries, exhibit building, livestock barns

11 a.m..,-6 p.m., wine and beer tasting, commercial building

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Kasey Burton in concert

1:30-3:30 p.m., Liz Bentley in concert

4-6 p.m., Caleb Cook in concert

Noon-2:30 p.m., car show. Registration and enter near the south gate of the fairgrounds

1-3 p.m., bingo in exhibit building

1-5 p.m., Swyear Amusements Matinee on the Midway. (Lower prices)

4 p.m., car show awards ceremony

5 p.m., Fisher Amvets Post 52, ribs (until sold out)

6-10 p.m., Swyear Amusements on the Midway, regular prices

6-10 p.m., demolition derby — small car, large car, mini vans, 2WD/4WD trucks and wired class



















