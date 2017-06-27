Cheek optimistic $150K veterans memorial project will be completed

Jim Cheek, chairman of the Rantoul veterans memorial committee, and Paula Hopkins, owner of A House of Flowers by Paula, Rantoul, stand where a veterans memorial will be built on south Century Boulevard in this December 2015 photo. Hopkins has helped to raise funds for the veterans memorial. Cheek said while fundraising is slow for the memorial, it continues.

RANTOUL — Jim Cheek understands why people might be wondering what has happened to the Rantoul veterans memorial project.

Progress toward reaching the $150,000 goal needed to erect the memorial has been slower than he would have liked. But it’s being made.

It’s been seven years since fundraising began, and the total raised stands at $91,000.

“I understand people have trouble with the longevity of the project because people have bought (memorial) bricks,” said Cheek, who heads the veterans memorial effort.

The bricks are being sold at $150 apiece and will include the names of the person being honored. A total of 88 have been sold, raising a total of $13,200.

Paula Hopkins, owner of A House of Flowers by Paula, downtown Rantoul, is also selling bricks from the former White Hall at the former Chanute Air Force Base to benefit the veterans memorial. Cheek said she has sold about 60 bricks.

“I learned a long time ago, in the beginning I didn’t put a time limit on (when the memorial would be ready),” Cheek said, “because I didn’t know how long it would take. Personally, I would have preferred to see it done by the third or fourth year.”

Raising $150,000 is a lot of money, he said, but in Cheek’s thinking, it wouldn’t be that difficult if he could get some local corporations or companies to get on board. Despite his best efforts, only the local AT&T call center has come through with funds.

“I have a program called The Stars Program. I have one for individuals and corporations ... and the (giving amount) for the corporations is $1,000, $5,000 and $10,000. I’ve not received any response in the last two or three years when I’ve mailed those out to companies.”

Cheek said he has seen the enthusiasm for the memorial project wane as the years have passed. Board members have dropped off, and giving has declined, but Cheek is committed to the project. For anyone who thinks Cheek will ever stop the project, he said, not as long as he is alive.

He said if he had more volunteers, he could get more done, including going to area communities to solicit donations. The veterans memorial is a regional one and is not restricted to honoring only veterans of Chanute Air Force Base or Rantoul.

Cheek said he wants the memorial to be one that people will come to see.

“Kind of like Field of Dreams; if you build it, they will come,” he said.

Some have suggested part of the memorial be erected so the public can see the project is a work in progress. Cheek said there were thoughts on that subject when the project first started: Should the entire project wait until all the money is raised or should part of it be built maybe part-way through?

“The architect who helped me with this, his idea is, ‘Jim, would you really want to break ground with the assumption that people are going to support it with the final result being that it sits there with a project half-finished, and everybody would say, ‘What a failure.’ Or would you rather take some more time and collect the money until you were ready to build the memorial?’” Cheek said.

The veterans memorial will be erected south of Rantoul Business Center on South Century Boulevard, on the north end of the former parade ground, now a soccer field. The land was given to the memorial committee by the village of Rantoul.

Most fundraising these days involves setting up a table at local stores, which raised about $7,000 last year. Cheek is also considering having a Fourth of July drive-through fundraiser outside the new historical museum at the former church across the street from Dairy Queen. The drive-through would include a flag row and music.

Cheek said he is spearheading the veterans memorial project not to reflect on himself but to those who have served.

“I am a veteran, and I’m doing this for all veterans, and hopefully when we get this done we can have something in Rantoul that we can take pride in,” Cheek said.

Anyone who would like to buy a brick for the veterans memorial may send it to Cheek’s home at 329 E. Campbell Ave., Rantoul, IL 61866. Other donations, which are handled by the Community Foundation, can be sent in care of the veterans memorial, P.O. Box 164, Rantoul.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com