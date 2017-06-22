Resurfacing of RTHS track begins June 26

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Beginning June 26, Midwest Track Builders will begin resurfacing the track at Rantoul Township High School.
The track and the surrounding area will not be available for three-four days during this time. Those planning on using the track during next week must make other arrangements.
