Local author finalist for prestigious award

RANTOUL — Rantoul resident Kenny Chumbley has been recognized for his authorship of the children’s book “The Green Children.”

Chumbley and Jim McGuiggan were cited as 2017 Literary Classics Book Award finalists.

Chumbley wrote the self-published book based on a 12th-century English legend about “a green boy and a girl who came out of a cavern near Woolspit, England. In the legend, the only thing they would eat was green beans,” Chumbley said during a recent interview. “I took that legend and wrote a fairy tale based on it.”

The book is illustrated by Russian artist Nadya Ruvinsky, who now lives in London.

The book includes an audio CD with a reading of the text by Chumbley’s friend and coauthor, Jim McGuiggan of Belfast, North Ireland.

The Literary Classics Book Awards are among the most anticipated moments in the world of children’s and young adult literature.

Selected from submissions by entrants around the globe, the honorees are recognized for their contributions to the craft of writing, illustrating, and publishing exceptional literature for a youth audience. In this highly competitive industry these books represent the foremost in literature in their respective categories.

Final awards, categories and levels will be announced July 1. All Silver, Gold and Top Honors award recipients will be invited to attend a writers’ conference, awards ceremony, formal gala and authors’ book signing to be held in conjunction with the Great American Book Festival during Labor Day weekend.





