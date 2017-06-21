Rantoul Masonic lodge to hold open house

RANTOUL — Rantoul Lodge No. 470 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons will hold an open house from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, as part of its celebration of 300 years of Freemasonry.

Visitors can tour the lodge as well as learn about Freemasonry’s symbology, cardinal virtues and tenets. The lodge is located at 117 W. Champaign Ave; access to it is via the alley west off Tanner Street, just south of Champaign Avenue.

The 300 years of Freemasonry is based on June 24, 1717, (St. John’s Day), the day when four London lodges met to establish the world’s first grand lodge for Freemasons, the United Grand Lodge of England. Today there are more than 6.5 million Freemasons worldwide, with more than 1.16 million in the U.S., and more than 55,000 in Illinois.

Rantoul lodge began meeting in October 1865, and on Oct. 10, 1866, was chartered by the Grand Lodge of Illinois of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons.

The lodge seeks to be active in the Rantoul community. It has for many years supported local youth t-ball teams and scout groups, as well as students from Rantoul Township High School competing in the annual Academic Challenge Bowl conducted by the Grand Lodge of Illinois.

It has frequently held fundraisers to help support the local food pantry. It has held events where parents could obtain, without charge, identification kits for their children to help the authorities find their child if lost or missing.

More than half of the members of Rantoul lodge are spread out across many states, having joined the lodge while they were stationed at or attending a school at Chanute Air Force Base.

