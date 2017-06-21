Gifford farmers market to run July-September

GIFFORD — The third annual Gifford Farmers Market will be held on the first and third Thursdays from July-September.

The market hours will be 4-7 p.m. on the downtown corner of Main Street and Summit Street.

“Look for Alma, the old turquoise truck,” said organizer Jessie Starkey.

She said the market is set “in a simple and relaxed location in the heart of downtown Gifford. All our vendors take time and care growing and creating their hand-made creations. It is always a burst of color on the corner”

Starkey said when she bought the building for her photography studio in downtown Gifford, her husband suggested having a farmers market beside the building.

“Well, it really took off, and the community loves coming out to shop,” Starkey said. “We block off a portion of the road to make it safe for everyone, and Alma is pretty much our market mascot, decorated with the market sign and balloons. Our wide selection of products pretty much can be used in every room of your home or office.”

Fresh local produce and vendors include:

Grandma Cookie jams (on occasion)

Pruiett Apiaries — honey

Just for You by Jenn — crafts and home decor

LS Acres goats milk soap

Goldenstein Woodwork

Nettie’s Pedals — fresh-cut flowers

Schluter Metal Art — yard ornaments

Varela Taco Truck

Monster Cookies

A Craft Farm Shop

Vendors of homemade products may contact Starkey at jstarkeyphotos@yahoo.com or on Facebook facebook.com/GiffordMarket





