Paxton Theatre Group to stage 'Sleeping Beauty'

PAXTON — The time-honored classic tale “Sleeping Beauty” will be the next production at the Market Street Theatre.

The story of a princess who falls under a curse will be told with music and dancing by local high school students.

The cast includes new faces and returning favorites, including Emma Schuler, Tim Kennedy, Anna Wolken, Lucy Galey, Savanna Davis, Diamond Rose Kohl, Alex Swanson, Kate Snyder, Xander Fortenberry and Jaelynn Hewerdine.

Also, on Saturday, June 17, children from ages 3-10 can come to the theater for “Tea with a Princess.”

Sleeping Beauty herself will be at the theater for an hour of treats and activities. Each child will get a free ticket for the show when accompanied by an adult.

Tammy Belanger will direct the production with Chuck Belanger as the music director.

The show will run for two weekends — Friday-Sunday, June 16-18 and June 23-25. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., and Sunday shows at 2 p.m.







