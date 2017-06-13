'It was a nice town to grow up in'

LUDLOW — It wasn’t easy for Pete Walker to step down as mayor of Ludlow last week. Walker’s family tree has roots deeply imbedded in the community.

Walker is the fifth generation of his clan to call Ludlow home, starting with Garrett Walker, who came to the town in 1868.

Among them was Pete Walker’s great-grandfather, George — “ a go-getter” who owned the hardware store and managed the elevator.

Pete was named after his grandfather Louis’ brother, “Big Pete.”

Family heritage notwithstanding, Walker said it’s time for him to heed his urge to roam and let someone else head Ludlow village government.

(On Monday night, the board elected board member Steve Thomas interim mayor.)

The times, they have changed since Walker entered village government 35 years ago.

For one, Chanute Air Force Base was still going strong and many airmen chose Ludlow as their home. And when Walker was first elected mayor in 2003, the village was receiving quite a bit of grant money for its police department.

“When I took over there were three full-time police officers because they had gotten some federal grants,” Walker said. “(The grants) were all running out. We couldn’t support them, so we had to do something.”

Two of the officers left, and the village had to reorganize the department “because the grants were no longer available and the town was broke,” Walker said.

Before that, the village was known as a speed trap — a prime place for lead-footed drivers to get pulled over on U.S. 45. The practice was so common that some motorists still slow down when approaching the town.

Walker put a stop to the practice, in part because the village needed to operate with a smaller department.

Walker asked the police chief to take a pay cut, the chief refused, Walker asked him to resign, and he did. The ex-chief then sued the village and lost.

Since then, Ludlow has operated with a part-time police chief and another part-time officer.

Walker’s village service started in 1982. Enrolled at Parkland College, he also began working for the village.

“Everybody would come to me with questions for the village, so I decided to run to try to help out,” Walker said.

Born in South Carolina, he and his family moved back to the family farm on the outskirts of Ludlow when he was 2 years old. He still owns 35 acres there.

Walker served on the board under former Mayor Aldon “Gil” Gillis’ until Gillis’ death in 1996.

Walker left the Ludlow board when he was appointed to the Champaign County Board to fill the seat formerly held by Art Bartell. But when Walker was defeated in a bid for election, he returned to the Ludlow board. He ran for mayor when incumbent Brian Adams opted not to run again.

Not long after Walker became mayor, sheer winds caused a great deal of damage to the community.

They “took down the two grain elevators and ripped up Ludlow pretty good, and took a lot of trees out, and there was no power in Ludlow for 48 hours,” Walker said.

“We were working sunup to sundown three to four days helping the village get cleaned up.”

Another difficult time for the village came in 2015 when an arsonist, seeking to destroy evidence against him that he thought was stored in the police office, set fire to the community center, seriously burning himself in the process. The arsonist, Wayne Largent, was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

“That was the worst thing that could happen to Ludlow,” said Walker, who felt helpless when the act first occurred because he was stuck at home after undergoing knee-replacement surgery.

“That was pretty devastating to me,” Walker said. “I couldn’t do much.”

The community center has since been rebuilt on the same spot.

Walker said another setback came when voters turned down, by five votes, a proposal to hook up a sewer system to Rantoul.

“We just moved on,” he said.

Now Walker would like to see Ludlow modernize its water system. Its water mains were installed in the late 1940s and are showing their age. But if that project proceeds, it will be up to new leadership.

“There are one or two board members who are against it,” Walker said, so he doesn’t know if it will progress.

For Ludlow to qualify for government money to help pay for the water system, it will have to hike its water rates $5-$8 a month.

Two engineering firms have pledged to forego their $10,000 fees for a preliminary engineering report for Ludlow to apply for grant and low-interest loan money.

At the least, Walker would like to see the town work on its water plant.

The village several years ago repainted and refurbished the town water tower, a project that has been paid for.

Walker said a goal has been “just basically ... to build up some reserves, and that’s what we’ve done. Now we’re trying to redo the water plant and the water mains in the next three-10 years.”

Fellow village board member Steve Thomas said Walker has done a good job.

“Pete got involved as a young man in local politics,” Thomas said. “He’s been very dedicated in serving the village of Ludlow.

“I think Pete’s been blessed to always have a couple board members who were easy to work with that he could hand the ball to when he was out of town.”

Walker and his wife, Linda, placed their home on the market, knowing Walker, who is 57, planned to retire in the next “eight or nine” months from his job with the Bureau of Property Management with Central Management Services on the University of Illinois campus.

For years, the Walkers have dreamed of moving out west. They will now get their chance.

He will look back on his Ludlow days with fondness.

“The dynamics have changed” in the town over the years since Walker started in village government. “All I can say is there’s good people in Ludlow. They’re trying their best,” he said.

“Some people don’t have quite the resources, but they’re trying. Ludlow needs to get a break. It was a nice town to grow up in. It’s just like all these other small towns.

People are keeping it going. A lot of good families. A lot of good friends. My heart will still be in Ludlow.”

dhinton@rantoulpress.com







