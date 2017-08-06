Local singers to perform at Carnegie Hall

Two Rantoul residents have made the big time. Sort of.

Harriett Hinderer and Frederick Randall will perform Sunday, June 11, at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

They are members of The Chorale, a chorale group in the Champaign-Urbana-Mahomet area. They and 17 other members of The Chorale will sing in a multi-choir performance of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Sancta Civitas” (The Holy City). The choirs will include members of 14 chorale groups from several states in the U.S. and individual singers from around the world.

The Chorale was invited by Distinguished Concerts International New York to participate in the concert based on the recommendation of Dr. Craig Jessop, former director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Jessop has conducted several of The Chorale’s concerts and is conducting the June 11 Vaughan Williams concert at Carnegie Hall.

The Chorale began 35 years ago as a small group singing Christmas carols in Mahomet. It has since grown to as many as 70 singers and performs fall and spring concerts to raise funds for the Young Artists musical studies scholarships it awards to young musicians. The Chorale has also performed annual New Year’s Eve concerts at the Virginia Theater for many years.









