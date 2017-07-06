Event to benefit Grill Saturday

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — A benefit for Joe Grill will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Rantoul Knights of Columbus hall.
Grill is recovering from a stroke he suffered about three months ago. The benefit is being organized by friends of Grill who hope to defray some of his mounting expenses.
All food and entertainment have been donated. Donations will be accepted the day of the event.
A silent auction will also be held.
