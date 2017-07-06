Children's garden program on tap Saturday at library

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Gardening and Rantoul Public Library will team up again Saturday, June 10.
Rantoul Garden Club and library staff will host a hands-on event at 11:30 a.m.
The program will be on "Designing a Container Garden." All children attending will be able to plant their own container gardens to take home.
The event is part of the library's Summer Reading Program.
Members of the Garden Club will read to children, and the club will donate garden books to the library.
