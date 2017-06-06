Lutheran church Singspiration planned June 14

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — American Lutheran Church will present an outdoor service of hymn singing, fellowship and worship.
The Singspiration is scheduled Wednesday, June 14.
A picnic supper will be held at 6 p.m. at the youth hall, followed by a tent service at 7 p.m. on the north side of the church.
The public is invited to attend. Any church choir or music group that would like to provide one selection is asked to RSVP with the type of group and the name of the selection to Chris Briggs at 897-1658 or Nikki at the church office at 893-4550 by June 7.
