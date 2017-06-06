Adult clothing, shoe giveaway June 10, 17

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Church Women United will hold a giveaway of adult clothing and shoes the following two Saturdays.
The giveaways are scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 10 and June 17, at Bethany Park Christian Church, 1401 E. Grove Ave.
The event is open to the public. People should bring their own bags. No crafters. Call Loretta Overholt at 643-2061 with questions.
