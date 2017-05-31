Fisher 4-Hers hold May meeting

FISHER — The Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher held their monthly meeting on Monday, May 1, at River Valley Church of Christ.

The 4-Hers answered roll call by naming their favorite sport.

Two games of recreation were led by recreation leader Maddy Graves.

The t-shirt committee gave a report on the status of the club’s new shirts.

Maddy Graves is working on possible dates and ideas for a summer fun activity.

Demonstrations were given by Noelle Bailey on drawing and Isabella Bohn on kayaking and paddle boarding.

Talks were given by Hansley Spitz on dog training and Alex Barnard on his heifer and how to raise one.

