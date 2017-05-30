Paxton church schedules annual sports camp

PAXTON — Upper Room Bible Church will hold its third annual sports camp Monday, June 19-Wednesday, June 21.

The camp, which runs from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily, is open to children entering fifth-eighth grades next school year and all ability levels.

Participants receive a camp t-shirt, lunch and snacks for each day of the camp, athletic instruction, competition, testimonies, praise and worship music and lessons.

The camp has grown each year, with more than 50 students participating in last year’s event.

Campers may select from baseball, softball, soccer, football, basketball and volleyball. Sports instruction is provided by experienced current or former high school and junior high coaches or athletes currently competing collegiately.

A fee will be charged. More information can be found on camp brochures at the church, at 455 W Orleans St. in Paxton or by printing a copy off of the Upper Room Bible Church website at: http://www.upperroombible.org. Scholarship funds are available if needed in order to attend.

