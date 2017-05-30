Football field will recover quickly from vandalism: official

RANTOUL — A village of Rantoul official who is working with the high school following vandalism to the football field said there should be no problem having the affected area back to normal before the end of summer.

J.D. Roessler, maintenance supervisor for the Rantoul Rec Department, who serves as the department’s ground maintenance person, said he was called in to look at the field after offensive wording and artwork were discovered there Thursday.

The vandalism forced the moving of graduation exercises from the football field to the large gymnasium in the school.

Roessler said the school could use either of two methods to fix the problem.

“It really just depends on the process that they want to go to and how much money they want to spend,” Roessler said. “We could resod the area and get it done quick or we could reseed, and it would take probably about a month before it would be grown (back).”

Either fix would come in plenty of time for the football season.

Roessler said school personnel planned to wait until after the weekend to determine how to proceed.

The rec official said the vandalism occurred near the 50-yard line and closer to the main bleachers.

RTHS Principal Todd Wilson said it appeared the vandalism was done with Roundup or some other type of weed killer.

Added Roessler: “It did a little bit look like Roundup. I couldn’t quite tell. There was no smell to it or anything.

“The way it’s kind of coming out of it, it might have been a low dose of Roundup.”

Roessler said he put a neutralizer on the affected area to minimize the damage.

“I’m hoping that they catch the person and make them realize how hard it is to make things right for that situation,” Roessler said.

Wilson said it has not been determined if some type of additional security will be added to prevent any future vandalism to the field.

“We are going to get through today and evaluate what needs to be done on Tuesday,” Wilson said Friday. “Our main focus is graduation today.”

A Rantoul Police Department spokesperson said the department has not been contacted to investigate, saying it was in the hands of school officials.

