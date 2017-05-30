Fisher FFA receives community improvement grant

- Our Sites
FISHER — Fisher FFA chapter recently received a community improvement grant from Illinois Farm Credit.
FFA member and secretary Bailey Parks is leading the project to add landscaping around the “Welcome to Fisher” signs around town.
The Fisher ag program is hosting a design contest among the horticulture courses and FFA members to design the landscaping that will be around the signs. The goal of the project is to beautify the community.
