Fisher festival designed to highlight community

FISHER — If organizers are lucky like a rabbit, they will have good weather for their first Lucky Foot Festival set for Saturday in downtown Fisher.

Rabbits are kind of a theme around Fisher.

Organizers didn’t want to borrow the Bunnies name for the event, but still wanted to allude to it, hence the Lucky Foot name — using the image of a rabbit’s foot on festival advertising.

“We’re making this up as we go,” said Chad Mines, president of the Fisher Area Business Association, sponsor of the festival.

Mines said the group wanted to highlight what is new downtown as well as to let residents get to know one another better, especially in light of the town’s growth.

A craft show/vendor market, youth half-mile, children’s activities, car show, food and live music are on the schedule.

Mines credited Eric Stalter for coming up with the festival idea. Stalter is Fisher National Bank senior vice president and an officer of the business association

“Fisher has grown a lot with the Heritage addition,” Mines said. “We see a lot of new faces. People might not know what businesses there are downtown.”

Organizers worked with the police department to determine what parts of downtown to block off while still allowing people to easily access businesses.

Mines said Fisher used to have street dances many years ago, and the bank would sponsor a movie night, but it has been a long time since a community festival has been held.

Organizers opted to have the event the same day as the annual Bunnie Classic golf outing. Golfers will be able to play in the outing and return to town in time for the new event.

Stalter said winners of the golf outing will be announced during the festival.

A craft show/vendor market runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mines said the vendor fair is a good opportunity for the public to become educated about some of the local businesses that are run out of people’s homes.

The fire department will sell pork chops, and “an ice cream or sno-cone guy” will be set up, Mines said.

Several children’s activities are on the schedule, including a youth half mile event beginning at 10 a.m., which starts at Front Street Fitness, and inflatable toys and a Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mines said Touch-a-Truck will include a variety of heavy equipment such as excavators and skid steers.

Other attractions for the children include face painting and “the bubble guy.”

A car show will run from noon-3 p.m. There is no charge to enter, and cash prizes will be awarded.

Food vendors will be set up from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

“We will sell beer in the evening after all the kids’ activities are done and before the band, which is kind of a first for Fisher. We were a dry town for so long,” Mines said.

Two bands will perform. The group Dr. Todd & the Remedy, which includes local resident Troy Hobbs, will perform from 5-7 p.m., and The Caleb Cook Band plays from 8-10 p.m.

Mines said the business association wanted to make sure the music stopped by 10 p.m. so area residents won’t be disturbed.

He said the association is learning as it goes.

“We’ve never done this before,” he said. “It’s been really good. I’m really impressed that everyone has contributed.”

Mines said the association hopes to make the festival an annual event.

Stalter said he came up with the festival idea from an advertising focus at the bank.

“We have kind of geared our advertising plan around the word ‘rewards,’” Stalter said. “I have heard other people say, ‘What can we do to reward the community for the great business we have?,’ and we thought about doing a downtown street festival.”

He said it is a nice opportunity with the new bar The Wild Hare Bar & Grill and Buzzards Fine Dining to focus something downtown.

“We didn’t want to compete with the Fisher Community Fair, which is a really good event,” Stalter said. “We wanted it simple,” adding that everyone who is participating is local.

