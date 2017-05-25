Royal church sets concert by Southern Raised

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
ROYAL — Southern Raised, a young, mixed family band recently named one of America’s top 10 southern gospel bands and main stage performer at the National
Quartet Convention, will perform an unticketed concert at Royal’s St. John Lutheran Church.
The concert is scheduled at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 28.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Each member of the family is a gifted instrumental and vocal musician.
An offering will be taken to help the young group with expenses. For questions call Les at 217-841-3132.
Area artist Marvin Lee will perform as the opening guest.
St. John Lutheran Church is located at 203 E. Church St.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.