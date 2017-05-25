Royal church sets concert by Southern Raised

ROYAL — Southern Raised, a young, mixed family band recently named one of America’s top 10 southern gospel bands and main stage performer at the National

Quartet Convention, will perform an unticketed concert at Royal’s St. John Lutheran Church.

The concert is scheduled at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 28.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Each member of the family is a gifted instrumental and vocal musician.

An offering will be taken to help the young group with expenses. For questions call Les at 217-841-3132.

Area artist Marvin Lee will perform as the opening guest.

St. John Lutheran Church is located at 203 E. Church St.