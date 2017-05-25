Rantoul church youth group sets scrap metal drive

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
RANTOUL — The Youth Group at the Maranatha Baptist Church of Rantoul will be conducting a scrap metal drive to raise funds for several upcoming trips.
The group will be attending a week of camp at Indian Creek Baptist Camp in Mauckport, Ind., in June and a national youth conference in the Chicagoland area in July.
The youth group also has a trip to the Ark Encounter and King’s Island scheduled for early June.
Anyone who would have any scrap metal, old appliances, lawn mowers, car/boat/mower batteries, gutters and the like that they would like to donate, contact the Rev.
Mark Wilkerson at 217-893-9449 or 217-778-7014 to set up a time for the young people to come by and pick it up and haul it off to be recycled.
The drive will last until June 9.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.