Rantoul church youth group sets scrap metal drive

RANTOUL — The Youth Group at the Maranatha Baptist Church of Rantoul will be conducting a scrap metal drive to raise funds for several upcoming trips.

The group will be attending a week of camp at Indian Creek Baptist Camp in Mauckport, Ind., in June and a national youth conference in the Chicagoland area in July.

The youth group also has a trip to the Ark Encounter and King’s Island scheduled for early June.

Anyone who would have any scrap metal, old appliances, lawn mowers, car/boat/mower batteries, gutters and the like that they would like to donate, contact the Rev.

Mark Wilkerson at 217-893-9449 or 217-778-7014 to set up a time for the young people to come by and pick it up and haul it off to be recycled.

The drive will last until June 9.

