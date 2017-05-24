Area Memorial Day weekend services scheduled

Area Memorial Day services have been scheduled. All services are open to the public.

Following is a list of services as provided to the Rantoul Press.



RANTOUL

American Legion Post 287, VFW Post 6750 and the Knights of Columbus Council 4450 will place flags for fallen comrades at the Maplewood, Elmwood and Holy Sepulchre cemeteries Friday, May 26.

On Memorial Day, May 29:

VFW and American Legion honor guard and the KC council members will have ceremonies at 9 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

The veterans honor guard will have memorial services at Maplewood Cemetery at 11 a.m. Paul Haines will be in charge of the service. The Rantoul Township High School band will be part of the service. Speaker will be Brad Gould.

A short lunch will follow at the VFW post on North Ohio Avenue. In case of rain, the Maplewood service will also be at the VFW post.

LINCOLN’S CHALLENGE

Services at Lincoln’s Challenge Academy, 205 Dodge Ave., Rantoul, will commence at 4 p.m. Friday, May 26.

The ceremony will include a laying-of-the-wreath ceremony at the academy memorial monument.



GIFFORD-PENFIELD AREA

Memorial Day services in the Gifford-Penfield area have been set by the Penfield-Gifford American Legion Post 1153 and Auxiliary.

They include:

Sunday, May 28

12:30 p.m., veterans memorial on the I&I grounds, Penfield.

1 p.m., Wells Cemetery, rural Penfield.

1:30 p.m., Huls Cemetery, rural Gifford.

Monday, May 29

10:45 a.m., St. Lawrence Cemetery, following the 10 a.m. Mass.

Noon, veterans memorial, Werner Roessler Park, Gifford.



FISHER

AMVETS Fisher Post 52 has scheduled Memorial Day services at three cemeteries Monday, May 29.

They include:

1 p.m. at Willowbrook, Fisher.

2 p.m. at Mount Hope, north Foosland

3 p.m. at Shiloh southwest of Fisher on Illinois Route 47.



LUDLOW SERVICES

Services in Ludlow will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Ludlow Community Center, 204 E. Thomas St., hosted by Ludlow American Legion Post 518.

The Rev. Ken Crawford from Rantoul First Baptist Church and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve will be the guest speaker.

Coffee and donuts will be provided.



BECKMAN CEMETERY

Services at Beckman Cemetery, located northeast of Thomasboro, will be held at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, May 28, conducted by the Beckman Cemetery Association.





PAXTON

Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150 will hold its annual Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s marching band will give a musical tribute. The speaker will be PBL High School band director Tim Hess, a former Marine.

The ceremony immediately follows the Memorial Day parade. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. when it leaves PBL Eastlawn School, 341 E. Center St., and heads toward the cemetery. Marching units will form behind the PBL High School marching band starting at 10 a.m. Organizations such as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are invited to participate.

Meanwhile, Prairie Post #150 of the American Legion in Paxton is requesting volunteers to assist in placing flags on the graves of veterans buried at Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Volunteers will meet in the cemetery’s gazebo at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Flags and instructions will be provided. The Legion post is also requesting assistance with removing the flags at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Questions may be directed to Frank Crego at 217-249-3667 or fcrego@mchsi.com.