Thomasboro celebration rescheduled to September

THOMASBORO — Saturday’s Thomasboro Community Celebration was called off and has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, but not all earlier-scheduled events will be held.

Event chairman Paul Cundiff said the celebration committee had decided due to the 90 percent chance of rain, lightning and high winds, the event would not go on Saturday.

How big the rescheduled celebration will be has yet to be determined.

“I’m waiting to hear back from everyone involved,” he said. “We have the band (Flatville Road) on board and the TIA (Hall), but we haven’t heard back from the car show folks,” Cundiff said.

He said Marvin Lee will be unable to make it as he already has an engagement that day.

Some of the other events remain undetermined.

“We haven’t made a command decision on the vendors, and the children’s activities, if they have the vendors they’ll have the kids stuff,” Cundiff said.

The organizing committee will announce the schedule at a later date.

The event chairman said while the celebration contract states there will be no refunds, “the committee has decided that this is Mother Nature’s fault, so we will be sending (refunds).”

