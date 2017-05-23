Rantoul swimming pool opens Saturday

RANTOUL — The swim season officially starts in Rantoul this weekend.

The Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center will open for the season Saturday, May 27.

The pool is tentatively scheduled to be open through Labor Day, according to Recreation Superintendent Luke Humphrey.

Hanna Razo, aquatics director, said for the Memorial Day weekend of Saturday-Monday, the pool will be open from noon-7 p.m.

Normal hours are 1-7 p.m. week days and noon-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Family night is 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

Razo said more than 40 life guards have been hired, which is more than last year when “between 30 and 35” were hired.

“We have a lot of new guards this year,” Razo said.





