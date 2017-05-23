Press sets early deadlines for Memorial Day weekend

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
RANTOUL — The Press has set early deadlines for retail and classified advertising and news due to the Memorial Day holiday.
The deadline for retail advertising has been set at noon Thursday, May 25.
Classified advertising deadline is noon Friday, May 26.
The deadline for submitting news articles is also noon Friday, May 26.
The Press will publish as usual Wednesday, May 31.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.