Wine-tasting party to benefit Community Service Center

RANTOUL — A wine-tasting party will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Rantoul VFW post to benefit Community Service Center.

The evening will include wine tasting, snacks, a 50/50 raffle and live music featuring John Coppess and Suzanne Warner.

Advance tickets are available at the CSC office, 520 E. Wabash Ave., or at the door. Must be at least 21 years old to attend.

All proceeds will benefit the Community Service Center.

Rantoul VFW post is located at 675 N. Ohio.

