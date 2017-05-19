Wine-tasting party to benefit Community Service Center

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
RANTOUL — A wine-tasting party will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Rantoul VFW post to benefit Community Service Center.
The evening will include wine tasting, snacks, a 50/50 raffle and live music featuring John Coppess and Suzanne Warner.
Advance tickets are available at the CSC office, 520 E. Wabash Ave., or at the door. Must be at least 21 years old to attend.
All proceeds will benefit the Community Service Center.
Rantoul VFW post is located at 675 N. Ohio.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.