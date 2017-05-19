Thomasboro Celebration called off due to weather

THOMASBORO — Saturday’s Thomasboro Community Celebration has been called off due to the forecast of bad weather.

Event chairman Paul Cundiff said the celebration committee has decided that due to the 90 percent chance of rain, lightning and high winds, the event would not go on.

“We are very sorry that we have come to this decision but felt that for the safety of our vendors, participants and everyone’s products and such it is the best decision,” Cundiff said.

He said the committee will meet to decide if the celebration will be rescheduled.

“It is very possible that we will not be holding the daytime events this year,” he said.

Cundiff said the committee plans to meet at 4 p.m. Saturday to decide how to proceed.

For more details as they are available, check the Rantoul Press website.

The event chairman said while the celebration contract states there will be no refunds, “the committee has decided that this is Mother Nature’s fault, so we will be sending (refunds).”

