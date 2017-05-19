Rantoul Clean Up Day includes electronics, other items

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Rantoul Clean Up Day will be held from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 10.
Only utility customers who pay for garbage service through the village are eligible to take advantage of the one-day event.
Participants must bring a copy of their most recent (May or June) utility bill that verifies that the person pays for garbage service in order to drop off items.
The utility customer also needs to be present at the time of drop off.
There will be a separate electronics drop-off site. Only two undamaged CRT TVs or CRT monitors per customer will be accepted.
Both sites are located south of Veterans Parkway at 721 and 72 Galaxy Street.
Items that will not be accepted are:
• Regular household trash
• Yard waste
• Hazardous waste or paint
• Tires of any type of size
• L.P. tanks
• Construction waste over 2.5 cubic yards in size (approximately 5 feet by 5 feet by 3 feet tall)
