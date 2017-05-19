Knights of Columbus donations go to food pantry

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Rantoul Knights of Columbus Council No. 4450 recently held its annual 40 Day/40 Donations program to benefit local food pantries.
Donations were accepted during the 40 days of Lent, and in early May a check totaling $606 was given to the Rantoul food pantry at Community Service Center.
Also donated was about 100-120 pounds of canned and box food items.
