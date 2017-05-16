Thomasboro just wants to celebrate Saturday

2 1/2 year-old Leona Oliver from Fisher delights in being surrounded by a sea of bubbles at last year’s Thomasboro Festival. This year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday with activities at the grade school and downtown.

THOMASBORO — Cute babies, an up-and-coming band and helicopter rides.

They will all be on hand for the 2017 version of the Thomasboro Celebration set for all day Saturday.

All of the activities will be held downtown or at Thomasboro Grade School.

The day kicks off with a 5K run at 8 a.m. (Registration opens at 7 a.m.)

Barbecue chefs will be firing up their grills for the third year of the barbecue cookoff at 8 a.m. Judging starts at noon.

Celebration Chairman Paul Cundiff said the cookoff grows each year.

The public won’t be allowed to partake of the barbecue, but there will be food vendors downtown.

Registration for a new event, a cutest-baby contest, opens at 9 a.m., with judging starting at 10.

The contest will include four categories, with the winner of each receiving a $50 savings bond. The categories include boys and girls for 6-12 months and 12-18 months.

The babies will be judged on appearance, contentment and personality.

The baby and his/her parents will be announced on stage.

A car show organized by Sundowners Car Club runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Registration opens at 10.

“We had an excellent turnout last year” for the car show, Cundiff said.

Children’s activities run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the grade school.

“The bubble guy ... was there last year and was a big hit with the kids,” Cundiff said.

Other children’s activities will also be available.

About 30 vendors are signed up to participate in the vendor craft show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. along Phillips Street.

Summer Skies, based in Rantoul, will offer helicopter rides near the Thomasboro fire station, weather permitting. A fee will be charged. Cundiff said the rides last for about five minutes.

The ageless Marvin Lee and his band will perform beginning at 5 p.m. in the community building.

Flatville Road, which Cundiff said is a relatively new band that is gaining popularity, will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m.

“They’ve been drawing a big crowd,” Cundiff said. “They are country and country rock-type music.”

A street dance will coincide with the performance.

Must be 21 or older to attend the Marvin Lee and Flatville Road performances. IDs will be required.

