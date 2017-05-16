Foursomes needed for Exchange Club golf outing

RANTOUL — The Exchange Club of Rantoul will host its annual nine-hold charity golf scramble Friday, June 2 at Brookhill Golf Course.

The event is the major fundraiser of the year for the club and assists with the costs of the community programs of the club.

Service programs include:

• Exchange Club Student of the Month/Student of the Year

• Rantoul Policeman of the Year banquet

• Rantoul firefighter banquet

• ACE scholarship award

• Proudly We Hail (recognition for regularly flying the U.S. flag)

• Freedom Shrine

• Junior high awards (presented to area school children)

• Child abuse prevention

• Give A Kig A Flag to Wave

In addition, the club supports community programs such as The Kids Foundation, Crisis Nursery and Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County.

To sign up or for more information, contact Michael Fox, 217-621-6510 or 892-2143.







