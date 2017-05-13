Now the time to start thinking of Fisher Fair project entries

FISHER — The Fisher Fair is about two months away, and area residents are reminded to begin thinking about entering their projects for competition.

“Taken any pictures that you are proud of and want to show them off? How about your gardens — vegetables/flowers,” Marge Probasco, superintendent of the exhibit building, said.

“For the younger ones, baking, hobbies, vegetables and flowers.”

Probasco said the fair is a “very good” one that is “clean and lots of fun.”

The exhibit building will be open Monday night, July 10, with free admission. There will be no rides, but the food stand will be open.

There will also be a bowling pin-decorating contest.

“There are lots of cool ways of decorating them,” Probasco said.

Contact Probasco with questions at 217-778-7319.

