Library summer reading open house May 17

RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library will hold its annual children’s summer reading open house from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

The summer reading program is for children newborn-age 14. Youngsters can sign up for their summer reading book log.

Children can also play with Legos, have their face painted, have a balloon animal made or try some hands-on science experiments. Free popcorn will be available.

Tweens, teens and adults can try out the Artemis role-playing game.