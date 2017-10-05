Potomac farmers market starts Saturday

- Our Sites
POTOMAC — The Middlefork Market farmers market, sponsored by the Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club, will have its first market day from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 13, at the Gibson Health Clinic parking lot.
Interested vendors need to provide their own setup, and participation is free.
The market will run from May-September on the second Saturday of the month.
