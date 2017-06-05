RTHS class of 72 to celebrate 45-year reunion

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School class of 1972 will hold its 45-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at T&T Tavern, 101 N Century Blvd, Rantoul.

This is a one-night, informal event of karaoke, renewed friendships, snacks and a minimal $10 charge.

For information or RSVPs, contact Laura Suits, 217-649-0190, or check the class’ Facebook page: Class of 1972 Rantoul Township High School.

