First farmers market of season set Saturday in Potomac

POTOMAC — The Middlefork Market farmers market, sponsored by the Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club, will have its first market day from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 13, at the Gibson Health Clinic parking lot, Potomac.

Interested vendors need to provide their own setup, and participation is free.

The market will run from May-September on the second Saturday of the month.



