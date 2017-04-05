Constitution Grove cleanup set for Saturday

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — The annual cleanup of Constitution Grove in downtown Rantoul is scheduled from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 6.
People wanting to volunteer to help may contact the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce office to help prepare the space for planting and beautification.
