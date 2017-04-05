Circus: The show will go on

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — A little thing like rain won't stop the Kelly Miller Circus from being held in Rantoul today (Thursday, May 4).
Kellie Wahl, Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said performances will be held at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. The chamber is sponsoring the circus visit as a fundraiser for the group.
The circus is set up in the parking lot of the Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center, so wet grounds won't be a problem.
While animals are often on display before many circuses are held, on Thursday the animals were being kept warm in their facilities, a circus spokeswoman said.
