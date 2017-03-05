Church Women United luncheon set Friday

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Church Women United will have a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Bethany Park Christian Church.
Those attending are asked to bring a salad to share.
All women are invited. There will be a program following.
The church is located at 1401 E. Grove Ave.
