"Inspector General' Culkin ending his full-time service

Retiring Rantoul Building Inspector Dan Culkin holds the plans for the Villas of Holly Brook assisted-living complex, which is being built in west Rantoul. Culkin’s office has overseen the construction of numerous projects in his more than three decades on the job.

RANTOUL — Dan Culkin might not have sawdust in his veins, but for as long as he can remember, he has been in the building trade business.

It began with helping his father at an early age and continued on to spending more than three decades making sure buildings in Rantoul are built and maintained in a safe manner.

Culkin will be able to take things a little easier with his retirement as chief of the village’s inspections department. The 64-year-old Culkin will step down at the end of the month but will remain on a limited basis as an inspector.

Mayor Chuck Smith said Culkin is known for his work ethic.

“I admire his tenacity to stick with projects,” Smith said, calling Culkin “an invaluable asset to the village of Rantoul.”

“We’re going to miss his years of experience and knowledge he will be taking with him.”

Culkin has been a police officer of sorts — his department sees to it that contractors stick to code and landlords keep their buildings safe.

Just as it is with police officers, the village inspection department can rub some people the wrong way when they tell people what they don’t want to hear.

Culkin was head of the department when the village enacted its rental inspection program.

“It’s been very successful, I think” Culkin said, adding he knows the program has been controversial at times. “(The village has) now brought the rental standards up to meet the minimum code. There were some properties that did improve. If they didn’t improve, we took them to court to make sure they were fixed. If they didn’t (properties were taken) to the point of condemnation.”

Culkin said he would hate to see what Rantoul would’ve looked like after Chanute Air Force Base closed, if the village board had not approved the rental inspection program.

“There were some rental properties on base and many rentals off base. It improved a lot of the housing,” Culkin said. “Rental inspection ... allowed us to get inside the buildings and do inspections as opposed to (inspection) from the curb.”

Rental properties are inspected every three years unless the department begins receiving complaints about a property or are aware of a problem.

Culkin said when the program began, some properties were found to be in bad shape. One of the most notable resulted in the razing of an entire apartment complex — Autumn Glen, which was located on North Maplewood Drive.

The apartment owners did not pay the utility bills, resulting in Nicor Gas shutting off service. As a result, some tenants tried to cook in their apartments using portable cookers or gas grills inside the buildings. The apartments were ultimately condemned.

Culkin said not everyone likes having their property inspected, and he believes there “is a bad rap in the building inspection side.”

He said buildings need to be safe.

“I look at it as insurance if someone should have an accident on that property. Was that building up to code? We can say, ‘Yes.’”

Former village board member Margurette Carter remembers start-up of the program was controversial.

“We were having a lot of issues with landlords in terms of the conditions they were keeping their property in,” Carter said. “The biggest thing was trying to find a fair way with inspecting an apartment complex versus individual homes.”

Carter said she worked closely with Culkin.

“I feel my trustee relationship with Dan was very strong, very amenable.”

She said whenever she had concerns with issues, she would make an appointment to meet with him, and Culkin was always receptive to what she had to say.

“I always felt like he listened and gave me an explanation that would help me understand,” Carter said. “And if there was something I thought would work better, he would always listen and take that under advisement.”

Culkin came by the building trades skills naturally. His father, Jim, was in the construction business, and Dan initially would serve as a “go-fer” for his dad on the job.

Later, he was a partner with his father in their construction business.

Culkin entered college to study engineering, but his studies were cut short after two years by the drowning death of his younger brother, Peter (Culkin was one of 11 siblings). His parents couldn’t afford for Dan to remain in college.

“I knew they needed me right then and there, so I went in that direction,” Culkin said.

The Rantoul native also spent a couple of years working at Alexander Lumber in Rantoul before the village hired him as assistant to department director Stan Little from whom Culkin “learned more of the code side” of the work. Culkin achieved certification in the codes — building certification, mechanical certification, fire certification, “which is fire prevention,” Culkin said, as well as electrical code and plumbing.

The construction business has changed “drastically” in the years since Culkin started, “especially in the commercial” aspect, he said.

“Easton-Bell (in west Rantoul, now called ‘Vista), even when they did Walgreens, the things they do now with various types of construction are far improved from the ‘80s and ‘90s,” Culkin said.

The equipment and facilities are a major step ahead from days of the past.

The industrial park west of Rantoul wasn’t developed to the extent it is today when Culkin started. The village official said he has seen every building in the park being built or added onto since he began.

The first building constructed there was the Iodent facility, which is now Conair. Then came Eagle Wings, EPA Plastics (the former Rantoul Products), Dura Container and many more.

The Easton-Bell project was by far the biggest building project under Culkin’s watch.

“It was a huge undertaking,” Culkin said. “Working with Peck Construction (which built the facility) out of Chicago was a delight.”

West Rantoul has seen the development of several projects in recent years, including the new Wal-Mart (Culkin has seen two Wal-Mart buildings go up), an Aaron’s store, the new Holiday Inn Express, the ongoing construction of Villas of Hollybrook assisted-living complex, several fast-food businesses, including the start-up soon of a new Jimmy John’s and plans for a new Shields Auto Center facility.

The Rantoul pork plant opened in 2004 and was open for five years as a producer-owned facility before its closure. It reopened about two years later as Rantoul Foods.

Business at that facility is burgeoning, and the pork plant is in the midst of construction of a $12 million rendering plant.

The department overseen by Culkin included code enforcement, the rental inspection program, planning and zoning and the building division. The department also does fire inspections.

Culkin was a 31-year member of the Rantoul Fire Department.

Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh said Culkin will work for the village on a part-time basis, not to exceed 590 hours a year. He said he hasn’t determined how the department will be reorganized.

“In the mean time, Dan will handle the inspections for us, and everyone else will continue with their duties,” Fiegenschuh said, adding the plan is to hire a full-time inspector within the next year, “but it will not be a department head-level person.”

Culkin has been awarded by the Illinois Protective Officials Conference for which he has held several offices, including president. He also served as president of the Illinois Code Council Administrators and was appointed to the Governor’s Council for Municipal Representatives of Manufactured Homes.

Culkin has experienced his share of health issues, having “a bout with leukemia” in 2000 for which he received a bone marrow transplant in 2004, and suffering a stroke in December 2014.

“I’m seeing the doctor. Everything looks good,” Culkin said, adding he still has some problems with one foot.

Culkin is looking forward to retirement. With his extra time he said he will be a more frequent visitor to the golf course and will do some traveling.

Culkin and his wife, Janet, have two sons — James, who lives with his wife in Concord, Calif., and Michael, who lives with his wife in Pekin.

