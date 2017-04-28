Clean-Up Rantoul set in May

RANTOUL — The annual spring Clean-Up Rantoul effort will be held in May, but with a bit of a twist.

Organizer Sonna Iorio said there will be no set date for the event. Volunteers will sign up to clean up an area of town but will do it at a time that is convenient for them.

Any groups willing to clean up a section of the village may contact Iorio at 893-0544, and she will provide bags and gloves to be used in the clean up.

The bags and gloves may be left at the clean-up site, and organizers will be in charge of getting rid of them.

Clean-Up Rantoul is normally held the second week of May.

But this year “Do it when you have time,” Iorio said. “I’ve already contacted some groups that have done it in the past and explained it to them.”

