Rantoul church to host grief seminar

RANTOUL — First United Methodist Church Rantoul will host a Saturday morning seminar on April 29, titled, “Grieving in a Forward Direction.”
The program will be presented from 8:30 a.m.-noon.
The Rev. Don Follis, director of pastor-to-pastor initiatives in Champaign-Urbana, will present the program.
Follis is a long-time pastor in east-central Illinois who serves in ministry as he counsels, mentors and encourages pastors. He is the Sunday religion columnist for The News-Gazette.
As the seminar description indicates, everyone has grief. Lamenting sorrows is a crucial part of the faith journey.
The church is located at 200 S. Century Blvd.
Those attending the seminar will explore the emotions and seasons of grief. The seminar includes group interaction and participation.
While the seminar is offered at no set charge, a freewill offering for Pastor-to-Pastor Initiatives will be collected.
To register for the grief seminar, send your RSVP to churchoffice@fumcrantoul.org
