Fisher 4-Hers hear about creepy crawlies

FISHER — Kelly Estes, an entomologist from the University of Illinois, was the featured speaker at the April 3 meeting of The Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher at Dewey Community Church.

Estes specializes in invasive species in Illinois. She brought examples such as the emerald ash borer, crazy worm and starry night beetle. She talked about how the pests can be brought to the U.S., what kinds of damage they can do to the environment and how we can get rid of them.

The club started off the meeting with the roll call question being their favorite flower.

Demonstrations were given by Casey Smith on photo editing, Naiah Loy on how to make a vinegar egg and Maddy Graves on how to make egg salad.

Talks were given by Emma Fugh on drawing, Lily Fugh on lizards and Luke Hansens on Legos.

The Fugh and Barnard families provided snacks, and the Bailey and Bohn families provided drinks.



