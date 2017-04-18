Circus coming to Rantoul area

RANTOUL — The Kelly Miller Circus will return to the Rantoul area Thursday, May 4.

Tickets are now on sale. Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the circus, the location of which will be announced later.

The more tickets sold in advance, the greater the impact on RACC’s community programming.

Individuals who are interested in buying tickets for children who might not have the chance to attend otherwise may contact the RACC office in downtown Rantoul to make a donation.

Tickets may also be purchased at the Rantoul Recreation Department, 100 W. Flessner Ave. or at kellymillercircus.com.













