Mural implementation, clean-up, master plan to be downtown meeting topic

RANTOUL -- The next downtown coffee meeting is scheduled at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce office.
To be discussed: the upcoming downtown mural implementation, the downtown clean-up, and Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh will speak about developing a master plan for the downtown.
The meeting is open to everyone.
