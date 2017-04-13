The sunshine act: Ribbon-cutting ceremony set for new solar project

Two employees of AP Alternatives install a solar panel at a solar field in south Rantoul in November. The 8 1/2-acre tract, located south of Heritage Lake Park, is a demonstration project for the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility is scheduled for Friday morning, April 21.

RANTOUL — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled next week to unveil the new 1-megawatt utility-scale solar field that has been constructed in south Rantoul.

The ceremony, scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, will be hosted by the village of Rantoul, the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency and Altorfer.

The project, which began last summer, consists of 10,000 solar panels across 8 1/2 acres of the former Chanute Air Force Base.

The solar field was built to fulfill a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency. The installation was constructed on a site near Heritage Lake Park and the University of Illinois Transportation Lab in a southeast section of the former Chanute Air Force Base.

The system is expected to produce approximately 1.6-million kilowatt hours per year, and at peak efficiency could power around 145 homes, which is about 2 percent of Rantoul’s need.

“You would need about 40 of these to match our summer peak load,” Rantoul Public Works Director Greg Hazel said.

Rantoul’s role is primarily to serve as a host site “on an underutilized area of the former base,” Hazel said. Other than providing the land for the demonstration site, the village’s role has been to extend an electric distribution line about 700 feet to the solar field.

The agreement with Altorfer enables the IMEA to diversify its power generation capabilities by adding PV components to its existing power generation portfolio. Altorfer Power Systems is responsible for the installation, maintenance and operation of the facility.

“While IMEA has a long history using carbon-free wind energy from a large project in Lee and DeKalb counties, we are excited to bring this new facility on line,” Kevin Gaden, president and chief executive officer of IMEA, said.

Light refreshments and tours of the site will be available. RSVPs are requested. Contact Sarah at 217-789-4632 or scody@imea.org before April 18th













